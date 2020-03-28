A new trailer for season 2 of the hit television thriller, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, has arrived – you can watch it below.

The popular true crime drama follows the true story of divorced couple Dan and Betty Broderick that ended with Betty murdering Dan and his new wife.

Starring Christian Slater as Dan and Amanda Peet as Betty, the new trailer sees Betty unravelling during their divorce as Dan is awarded sole custody of their children.

Betty is later seen being committed to a mental institution by Dan but not before she vandalises his property. The show airs on Bravo in the US and Netflix in the UK.

You can watch the trailer here:

The show is based on first hand accounts from the acclaimed 2017 Los Angeles Times podcast Dirty John, hosted and written by LA Times reporter Chris Goffard.

Describing the podcast, NME said: “When Deborah Newell, a wealthy 50-something interior designer, met John Meehan on a dating site he seemed like a total catch. He was handsome, a freelance anaesthesiologist and treated her like a queen.

“They were married within four months. But as their relationship progressed, it soon became clear that this knight in shining armour was not who he said he was.”

Writing about why it was so good, NME added: “This utterly compelling story is a complex web of love, lies and intimidation. Just when it seems John’s actions can’t get any crueler, another revelation lowers him yet further in our eyes. He is a completely heinous man with seemingly no good traits. Which, of course, is why he is such an interesting character study.

“…Dirty John is not a simple murder mystery. While there are elements of violence, most of its runtime is spent exploring what crimes John might have committed and why. Try and listen without bingeing the whole thing. We bet you can’t.”