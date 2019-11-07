Disney+ launch date for UK and Ireland confirmed
Great news!
A launch date has been set for Disney’s new streaming service in the UK and Ireland.
Disney+ will be available to viewers in Britain and Ireland views from March 31, 2020, it was announced today (November 7).
Subscribers in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, however, will gain earlier access to the platform when it launches on Tuesday (November 12).
Details of Disney+ were announced back in April, a move that’s been anticipated for a number of years, and came after Disney completed a $71.3 billion acquisition of a number of 21st Century Fox’s key assets, including its film and TV studios and a large amount of its ‘content portfolio’.
As per a new promotional video shared today on Twitter, viewers will be eventually able to stream Disney-owned and distributed content including Star Wars films, Marvel films and Disney animatied classics.
When it launches in the US, it will cost $6.99 (£5.35) per month – keeping the promise made last year that Disney+ will cost less per month than Netflix, one of its main competitors.
Confirmation of the UK and Ireland launch date comes a few weeks after an employee of Disney Life – a UK-only Disney subscription service – replied to a person on Twitter to say that it would be “some time” until the Disney+ service reached British and Irish shores.