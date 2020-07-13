Disney+ announces new ‘Star Wars’ animated series ‘The Bad Batch’

A new Star Wars animated series called The Bad Batch is coming soon to Disney+.

The new show acts as a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch first introduced in the critically acclaimed animated series.

Executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will see the unique squad of clones – who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Each member of the squad possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In the new series, they will take on daring mercenary missions in the post-Clone War era as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Speaking about the new series, Disney+’s senior vice president of content, Agnes Chu, said: “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honour at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series.

“While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed that she once auditioned for a role in a Star Wars movie.

The actor, who was speaking as she launched her new YouTube channel, revealed that she has tried out for a number of era-defining movies.