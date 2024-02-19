Disney+ announces upcoming slate of original K-dramas for 2024

Disney+ has previewed its slate of Korean series that will be released on the streaming platform in the coming year.

Today (February 19), Disney+ announced seven K-drama and Korean reality shows that it will released in 2024. They include Unmasked, Blood Free, The Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, Uncle Samsik and Light Shop, as well as the long-awaited third season of reality programme The Zone: Survival Mission.

Blood Free will star Ju Ji-hoon (Kingdom) and Han Hyo-joo (Moving) in a tale of a former bodyguard haunted by the failures of his past, Meawhile, Unmasked, set in contemporary Seoul, follows a team of investigative journalists fighting for their careers as they reckon with the aftermath of broadcasting a controversial story. The series will star Under The Queen’s Umbrella‘s Kim Hye-soo.

Advertisement

The Tyrant will follow a US government agent on a quest to recover a new, deadly virus stolen from the South Korean government. Meanwhile, Gangnam B-Side stars a pariah detective who is forced to come back into the heat of the profession when his daughter’s friend is reported missing. However, both of these titles have their casts yet to be announced.

The long-awaited Uncle Samsik will star Parasite’s Song Kang-ho and Byun Yo-han (Mr. Sunshine) in a societal drama set in the ’60s. The series’ titular hero is “political fixer” who operates away from the spotlight, who teams up with an idealistic politician to transform a post-war South Korea.

Light Shop, from the creator of Moving, is an adaptation of a web comic of the same name that follows a band of strangers in their individual journeys to reconcile with their past traumas, as each person gets mysteriously drawn to a light shop at the end of a dingy alleyway. No cast has been announced for Light Shop as of yet.

Finally, the third season of reality series The Zone: Survival Mission will see the return of main cast members such as Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and comedian Yoo Jae-suk with new hosts – ex-UFC fighter Kim Dong-hyun and popular Korean YouTuber Dex.

More details about each of these seven new titles, specifically their premiere windows, trailers and cast, are expected to be announced by Disney+ in the coming months.

Advertisement

In other K-drama news, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has denied rumours of a potential American remake of hit Korean series Squid Game.