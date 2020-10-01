Disney casts lead role for upcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ series

Disney has cast the title role for its upcoming Ms Marvel series.

The project, based on the comic book character of the same name, will be led by newcomer Iman Vellani, Deadline has confirmed.

The series will focus on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey. Ms Marvel is Marvel’s first Muslim leading character and will be the first on-screen Muslim superhero.

Beyond the Disney+ series, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed Vellani will be reprising the role in future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will be written by Bisha K. Ali, and directors include Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Responding to the news on Twitter, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani wrote: “I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait.”

Mindy Kaling also shared her enthusiasm on social media, writing of the casting news: “What a joy in these trying times to see that #MsMarvel (a Pakistani American teen superhero!) has cast its lead role, a young actress named Iman Vellani! Congrats to you! I can’t wait to see the show! #RepresentationMatters”

There is no word yet on other cast members for Ms Marvel, or an indication on shooting schedules or a release date. Stay tuned for more as it comes in.

In other Marvel casting news, Tatiana Maslany is now attached to play She-Hulk in an upcoming show, while the first trailers for WandaVision, led by Elizabeth Olsen, have been released. The show will air later this year.