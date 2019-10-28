Disney “considered” replacing Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye after actor was accused of threatening to kill ex-wife

Disney is yet to respond to the claims.

Disney reportedly considered replacing Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife in a custody filing.

According to several Hollywood insiders including writer Daniel RPK, the studio is said to have “considered options” in case the decision was taken to re-cast the role of the arrow-wielding assassin.

Disney is yet to respond to the claims, but it comes weeks after Sonni Pacheco, who married Renner in January 2014 and filed for divorce in the same year, accused her ex-husband of emotional abuse and drug abuse.