Disney “considered” replacing Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye after actor was accused of threatening to kill ex-wife
Disney is yet to respond to the claims.
Disney reportedly considered replacing Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife in a custody filing.
According to several Hollywood insiders including writer Daniel RPK, the studio is said to have “considered options” in case the decision was taken to re-cast the role of the arrow-wielding assassin.
Disney is yet to respond to the claims, but it comes weeks after Sonni Pacheco, who married Renner in January 2014 and filed for divorce in the same year, accused her ex-husband of emotional abuse and drug abuse.
The allegations have been dismissed as “one-sided” by a representative for Renner.
Ms Pacheco, who is seeking full custody of the couple’s daughter, claims that Renner once threatened to kill her.
She alleges that he stuck a gun into his mouth on one occasion, before shooting it into the ceiling.
In subsequent footage acquired by TMZ and filed by the actor’s lawyers, Renner calls Pacheco an “unstable liar”.
A representative for the star said: “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.
“This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”
At the time of their split in December 2014, Pacheco cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
Despite the claims, it’s believed that Disney bosses have decided against the idea and will allow Renner to appear in future Marvel films.
He’ll also star in his own new Disney+ TV show focused on his character and Kate Bishop, a young girl he trains to be a new version of Hawkeye.