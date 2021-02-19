Disney+ hit by technical outage as users rush to stream episode seven of ‘WandaVision’

Disney+ suffered technical outages as fans scrambled to watch episode seven of WandaVision this morning (February 19).

Outage tracking website Downdetector reported a huge spike in user-submitted problems, rising from zero reported problems to over 8,000 just after midnight when the new episode dropped in the US.

The site reported that most of the outages occurred on the West Coast, with clusters centred around Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Early risers in the UK also reported problems.

Advertisement

At the same time, many fans complained about the outage and the inability to watch the new episode with one fan writing: “Disney+ really crashing on me because everybody up in the middle of the night trying to watch Wandavision.”

#wandavision10s #wandavision Disney+ really crashing on me because everybody up in the middle of the night trying to watch Wandavision pic.twitter.com/3YUp9jxU7G — Robert R (@rob_e_ray) February 19, 2021

Disney please I just wanna watch #WandaVision and go to sleep pic.twitter.com/TKgGUi34Ew — Rachel Williams (@RachelKenobi) February 19, 2021

Another wrote: “Disney please I just wanna watch #WandaVision and go to sleep.”

The outage appeared to be short-lived though with many users saying they were able to stream the show after 10 to 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Earlier, this week, Marvel announced it was launching a new making-of series on Disney+ called Assembled.

The new project is set to go behind-the-scenes of a number of major productions on both the big and small screen, starting with WandaVision. It will also include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

“Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series,” reads Marvel’s description of the first episode of Assembled.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will premiere on March 12 on Disney+, after the final episode of the season has been released.

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner have also been named so far as stars set to appear in the show, explaining the origins of Black Widow and the forthcoming Hawkeye series.