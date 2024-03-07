NewsTV News

Disney+ K-drama ‘Blood Free’: cast, plot, premiere date and all you need to know

Starring Ju Ji-hoon, Han Hyo-joo and more

By Puah Ziwei
blood free k-drama disney+ Ju Ji-hoon Han Hyo-joo
L-R: Ju Ji-hoon in 2023, Han Hyo-joo in 2023. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Disney+ has unveiled new details for its upcoming original K-drama series, Blood Free, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-joo. Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

What is the plot of Blood Free?

Blood Free is set in a future where humans no longer consume natural animal meat. The world is dominated by biotechnology company BF Group , which controls the market for artificially cultured meat. However, sceptics of the company – both internally and externally – begin to emerge, throwing it into turmoil.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

Kingdom’s Ju Ji-hoon stars in the series as Woo Chae-woon, a former soldier-turned-bodyguard who graduated from the elite naval academy, while Han Hyo-joo (Happiness) plays Yoon Ja-yu, the CEO and co-founder of BF Group.

Other cast members of Blood Free include Lee Moo-saeng as BF Group co-founder On San, Badland Hunters actor Lee Hee-joon as the prime minister and Hospital Playlist‘s Park Ji-yeon as an employee of BF Group.

Is there a trailer for Blood Free?

Disney+ has yet to release a trailer or still for Blood Free. Keeps tabs on this page for the latest updates.

How to watch Blood Free?

Blood Free will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the regions where the streaming service is available. In the US, the series will likely be available on Hulu, as with most other Disney+ original K-drama productions.

What else should I know about Blood Free?

The Disney+ series was first announced in February 2024, when the streaming platform announced its upcoming slate of original K-dramas for the year. Other series in the line-up include The Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, Uncle Samsik and more.

