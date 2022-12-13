Disney+ announces K-drama ‘Race’ starring Lee Yeon-hee and Hong Jong-hyun

Disney+ has shared details on its upcoming original K-drama Race, starring Welcome To Wedding Hell’s Lee Yeon-hee and Hong Jong-hyun (Stockstruck).

The office Korean drama will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Lee is set to lead the series as female lead Park Yoon-jo, a PR professional who makes up for her lack of experience and qualifications with hard work. She later learns that she was only employed as a “diversity hire”, and begins setting out to prove her superiors and peers wrong.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hong will star as Ryu Jae-min, Yoon-jo’s best friend who also works at the firm and is widely recognised for his skills. Unlike Yoon-jo, Jae-min sets clear boundaries between his work and personal life.

Also joining Race are Seoul Vibe actress Moon So-ri and TVXQ’s Yunho. Moon is set to play Koo Yi-jung, a leading professional in the PR industry who Yoon-jo turns to for advice. Yunho will star as the PR agency’s representative, Seo Dong-hoon.

The title was first announced last month at Disney+’s content showcase in Singapore, alongside the platform’s upcoming slate of APAC content. Other upcoming titles include sequels to this year’s Soundtrack #1 and Shadow Detective, as well as docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which will chronicle the career of the K-pop boyband.