Disney+ now shows ‘The Simpsons’ in correct aspect ratio for UK fans following outrage

Earlier seasons of The Simpsons are now finally available to stream in its original 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney+, after much backlash from the platform’s users.

The Disney+ product team had been put to task by fans to offer a 16:9 aspect ratio ever since the streaming service launched in November in the US, and in March for British users.

Advertisement

However, near the end of the 20th season – in 2009 – the makers of the show switched from 4:3 to 16:9. This became an issue when Disney uploaded all 30 seasons of the show, with all episodes only available in 16:9, meaning older episodes looked stretched out and the visual jokes were cut off.

However, starting from yesterday (May 28) Disney+ subscribers will now be able to watch older episodes of The Simpsons in the original aspect ratio by switching off the 16:19 default ratio in the “details” section of the programme.

In the US, Disney+ subscribers were given the option to stream episodes of The Simpsons in its original aspect ratio months before UK viewers.

The platform launched in the UK earlier this year (March 24) offering over 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 originals. Disney+ has exclusivity over the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Star Wars franchise and The Simpsons, as well as Fox and National Geographic content.