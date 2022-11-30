Disney+ announces slew of original Korean productions to arrive in 2023

Disney+ has announced a slew of upcoming Korean originals to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming year.

The streamer made the announcement earlier today (November 30), announcing six new titles to be made available in 2023 so far. One series, titled Call It Love, is said to “[tell] the story of a mistreated daughter who seeks revenge on her mistress after the sudden death of her father”. Production for Call It Love will be helmed by director Lee Kwang-young, heralded by Disney+ has “the master of romantic dramas”.

Moving “is based on a popular webtoon by Kang Full and tells the story of three teenagers who discover they’ve inherited unusual powers from their secret agent parents”, according to Disney+. It is slated to star Miracle in Cell No. 7 star Ryu Seung-ryong, Happiness’ Han Hyo-joo and It’s Alright, This Is Love’s Zo In-sung.

Advertisement

The third title announced by Disney+ today is Worst of Evil, set in 1990s South Korea. The series is said to follow an “investigative taskforce as their undercover officer, named Park Joon-mo, infiltrates a new criminal organisation responsible for fuelling a trafficking triangle. Worst of Evil, dubbed an “exciting new crime drama” by Disney, will star If You Wish Upon Me’s Ji Chang-wook, Squid Game alum Wi Ha-joon and True Beauty’s Lim Se-mi.

Rounding off the list of upcoming Disney+ Korean productions is RACE, written by acclaimed screenwriter Kim Roo-ri. The forthcoming series will tell the story of “a mediocre employee who unleashes her potential after discovering she was hired at her top-tier publicity company for diversity reasons”.

Disney+ also announced a new docu-series centred around K-pop boy group SUPER JUNIOR, titled SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING. The series was described by Disney as a “one-of-a-kind exploration of SUPER JUNIOR and its members, offering new insights into the modern K-pop industry”.

Aside from the six aforementioned titles announced by the streamer, Disney+ also announced two upcoming BTS-centred original productions to land on the platform next year – BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and an as-yet-untitled J-hope solo documentary. More information on all eight Korean titles, including exact release windows, have yet to be unveiled by Disney+, however are expected to be announced in the coming months.