These Disney+ shows are going to be on Channel 4

Several Disney+ shows are being licensed to Channel 4‘s official on-demand service.

Alias (seasons one-five), The Americans (seasons one-six), Empire (seasons one-six), Scandal (seasons one-seven), The X Files (seasons one-11), Bones (seasons one-12), The Killing (seasons one-four), Star (seasons one-three), Grown-ish (seasons one-six), and Abbott Elementary (seasons one-two) are included in the deal.

Except for Star, all the series are available to watch as part of a monthly subscription on Disney+ in the UK.

The additions to the Channel 4 streaming platform will be available to watch from later this month.

Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4, said: “We’re so pleased to have agreed such an extensive content deal with Disney, ranging from their most iconic series like ‘The X-Files’ to fresh hits such as ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Star.’ We look forward to our viewers being able to binge series after series on Channel 4.”

Meanwhile, sign-ups for streaming giant Netflix have risen by more than 100 per cent since the streaming service began cracking down on password sharing.

Earlier this year, the streaming service announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations.

The rule then came into force in May, with Netflix receiving major backlash from existing subscribers.

Since then though, Netflix has experienced a large rise in sign-ups, with the days between May 25-28 – shortly after the May 23 announcement – becoming the platform’s four biggest days of new sign-ups in the US since 2019, as Variety reports.

On those days, 73,000 new users signed up for Netflix, a 102 per cent increase on the previous 60 days.