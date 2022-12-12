Disney+ confirms release date for ‘Super Junior: The Last Man Standing’ documentary

Disney+ has announced the release date for its new documentary on K-pop veterans Super Junior titled Super Junior: The Last Man Standing.

The documentary will be released exclusively on Disney+ on January 18 in celebration of the group’s 18th anniversary. It will follow the band’s journey from their early days as Super Junior 05 to their current status as global stars.

Per a press statement, the documentary will feature never-before-seen interviews with the group’s active members – Lee Teuk, Hee Chul, Ye Sung, Shin Dong, Eun Hyuk, Dong Hae, Si Won, Ryeo Wook, and Kyu Hyun – who will recount their personal stories and share insights on the group as well as the modern K-pop industry.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing was first announced on November 30 alongside documentaries on BTS and group member J-Hope. Disney+’s announcement also included a slew of upcoming Korean originals including Soundtrack #2 and Shadow Detective Season 2, as well as the Lee Kwang-young-directed series Call It Love and the webtoon adaptation Moving.

In other recent Super Junior news, the group will make their comeback this week with the second part of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road’. On Thursday December 15, Super Junior will release a music video for ‘Celebrate’ alongside the second volume of ‘The Road’, named ‘Celebration’. Watch a teaser for the music video below.

Super Junior are also set to join labelmates Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, SHINee and more for SM Entertainment‘s annual winter project. 58 “guests” are expected to be featured on the record, which will follow last year’s last company-wide project ‘SMTOWN 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS’.