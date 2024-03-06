Disney+ K-drama ‘The Tyrant’: cast, plot, premiere date and all you need to know

Disney+ has dropped brand-new details about its upcoming original K-drama series The Tyrant, including its plot, cast and more. Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

What is the plot of The Tyrant?

The Tyrant begins when the South Korean government’s top-secret creation of a bioenhancer is stolen and exposed by U.S intelligence agencies. American representatives, who are furious about being kept in the dark about the project, demand all samples be handed over and the project be shutdown.

When a covert handover is ambushed by an unidentified third party, agents from both countries will have to join forces in order to retrieve the samples and prevent this precarious new technology from falling into the wrong hands.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

The cast of The Tyrant features Juvenile Justice’s Jo Yoon-su as sharp infiltrator Chae Ja-gyeong, Cha Seoung-won from Our Blues as cruel mercenary Lim Sang and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon-ho as Director Choe, the one in charge of the project.

Kim Kang-woo (who starred in Le Grand Chef and Goodbye Mr. Black) will play Paul, a U.S intelligence agent. Meanwhile, acclaimed filmmaker Park Hoon-jung of New World and The Witch: Part 1 and 2 fame will helm and write the project.

Is there a trailer for The Tyrant?

The streaming platform has yet to drop a teaser or trailer for the upcoming series, however released several new stills from the series, marking the first glimpses into The Tyrant. They feature Jo, Cha, Kim Seon-ho and Kim Kang-woo in their respective roles on the upcoming show.

How to watch The Tyrant?

According to a press statement from Disney+, The Tyrant will premiere exclusively on the platform sometime “later this year”, however no specific date for the K-drama has been announced as of writing. In the US, the series will likely be available on Hulu, as with most other Disney+ original K-drama productions.