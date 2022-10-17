Disney+ unveils first trailer for ‘Revenge of Others’ starring Park Solomon and Shin Ye-eun

Disney+ has shared a first look at its upcoming thriller K-drama series Revenge of Others starring Park Solomon (All Of Us Are Dead) and Shin Ye-eun (He Is Psychometric).

On October 17, Disney+ Korea uploaded the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series on its official YouTube channel. Revenge of Others will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on November 9.

In the new clip, high school student Ok Chan-mi (Shin) mourns her twin brother after he falls to his death from a school building in an apparent suicide. It is soon revealed that a hooded figure was spotted from the window where he fell, implying that he may have been murdered.

A desperate Chan-mi starts on a quest to avenge her brother’s death after authorities seem determined to write it off as a suicide. She then announces her intention to catch the killer to the school. As part of the school’s shooting team, she practices the sport more than ever while secretly obtaining her own gun.

Chan-mi later encounters the mysterious Ji Soo-heon (Park), who appears to be caught up in his own quest for revenge. He warns her that she will only find herself hurt by more unfair and serious consequences should she continue her investigation.

Revenge of Others is helmed by director Kim Yoo-jin, and written by Rooftop Prince screenwriter Lee Hee-myung. Its supporting cast includes Seo Ji-hoon, who previously starred with Shin in the 2020 romance drama Welcome. Other cast members include woo!ah! member Woo-yeon, former child actors Chae Sang-woo and Lee Soo-min and Squid Game’s Kim Joo-ryoung.