Disney+ users in the UK have said that episodes of The Simpsons remain unwatchable as the streaming platform has changed the original aspect ratio.

US fans pointed out the formatting problem when the service launched last November. The first 20 seasons of The Simpsons used a traditional square 4:3 aspect ratio, while Disney+ has stretched the episodes to a widescreen 16:9 on its platform.

Viewers in the UK have pointed out the problem still hasn’t been fixed, cutting out some of the show’s most iconic visual jokes with the modified aspect ratio.

One fan tweeted: “I know it’s a quarantine and I have lots of time to spend, but I refuse to watch The Simpsons in the wrong aspect ratio. I must exercise self care in these trying times”

In the US, Disney+ subscribers have been given the option to stream episodes of The Simpsons in its original aspect ratio. It is expected that UK users will be offered the same later in the year.

The platform launched in the UK yesterday (March 24). The streaming service offers over 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 originals. Disney+ has exclusivity over the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Star Wars franchise and the Simpsons, as well as Fox and National Geographic content.

The titles include Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Cool Runnings, Frozen, 101 Dalmatians and more.

New Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian also launched exclusively on the platform. NME’s Paul Bradshaw reviewed the first episode and said: “Sparse enough to feel bigger than it is, slick without looking over-polished, and introducing a moody, mumbly antihero that is somehow already worth caring about, The Mandalorian is off to a great start.”