Here’s your first look at Disney+’s upcoming original K-drama, ‘Unmasked’

Disney+ has released a first look at Unmasked, an upcoming original K-drama production slated to release on the platform later this year. Read on for everything you need to know about the forthcoming series.

What is the plot of Unmasked?

Billed as an “edge-of-your-seat thriller”, Unmasked follows a team of investigative journalists after they publish a particularly controversial story, which now poses a threat to their careers. As time begins to run out, the investigative news team are forced to accomplish the impossible in order to save their jobs: solve a 20-year-old cold case where a famous actor disappears without a trace.

Who is in the cast of the new Disney+ K-drama?

Unmasked will star Lee Hye-soo (of Under The Queen’s Umbrella and Smugglers fame) as main character Oh So-ryong, a tenacious presenter on the investigative news team. Jung Sung-il of The Glory and Our Blues will portray rookie producer Han Do.

New stills released by Disney+ also feature Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Joo Jong-hyuk in an unspecified role. No other cast details have been disclosed as of yet.

Meanwhile, the new series was will be written by screewriter Gi Ryang and helmed by You Sun-dong, the latter of whom is best known for his work on the popular K-drama series, The Uncanny Counter.

Is there a trailer for Unmasked?

Disney+ has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming K-drama. One is expected to be unviled in the months leading up to the show’s premiere.

However, the streamer has released three new stills from the show featuring three of its main cast in their respective roles, marking the first look at the upcoming series.

How to watch Disney+’s ‘Unmasked’?

Disney+ has teased that Unmasked will premiere on the streaming platform sometime “in the second half of 2024”. In the US, the series will likely be available on Hulu, as with most other Disney+ original K-drama productions.