Disney+ will fix episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ following fan complaints

Disney+ has confirmed that it is working on fixing viewing issues with classic episodes of The Simpsons.

Last November, US fans of The Simpsons were angered after the viewing format of the show’s classic episodes were altered on the new streaming service. Disney+ launched in the US last November.

Disney+ stretched episodes into widescreen 16:9 ratio, which meant that details on the edges of shot in the originals were often cropped out.

Now, Disney+ has confirmed it is working on making the classic episodes available in the original 4:3 aspect ratio once more.

Yesterday (April 2), the official Disney+ UK Twitter account said: “We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus.”

They added: We expect to accomplish this by the end of May.”

As one fan pointed out on Twitter last year, the change meant “you miss out on tons of great visual jokes,” illustrating it with one particular gag concerning Homer’s favourite beer, Duff.

You can see the example below.

After the streaming service launched in the UK late last month (March 24), British fans of the show were similarly upset.

One fan tweeted: “I know it’s a quarantine and I have lots of time to spend, but I refuse to watch The Simpsons in the wrong aspect ratio. I must exercise self care in these trying times.” Another fan described it as “unwatchable.”

In the US, Disney+ subscribers were eventually given the option to stream episodes in their original aspect ratio. It is expected that UK users will be offered the same in May.

The platform launched in the UK last month (March 24). The streaming service offers over 500 films, 350 TV series and 26 originals. Disney+ has exclusivity over the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Star Wars franchise and the Simpsons, as well as Fox and National Geographic content.