Disney+ won’t be coming to the UK “for some time”

The streaming service arrives in the US next month

Disney‘s new streaming service, Disney+, won’t be arriving in the UK “for some time”.

The service lands in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, and many expected it to be available on UK shores at the same time.

Now, a fan has tweeted UK-only Disney subscription service Disney Life, asking about when Disney+ might be landing in the UK, and what that means for the future of Disney Life.

The official account replied, saying: “You will continue to be able to enjoy DisneyLife for some time. We will of course update you when there is more information to share on the local availability of Disney+.”

Details of Disney+ were announced back in April, a move that’s been anticipated for a number of years, and came after Disney recently completed a $71.3 billion acquisition of a number of 21st Century Fox’s key assets, including its film and TV studios and a large amount of its ‘content portfolio’.

When it launches in the US on November 12, it will cost $6.99 (£5.35) per month – keeping the promise made last year that Disney+ will cost less per month than Netflix, one of its main competitors.

Already set to feature on Disney+ are reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, alongside a new original series on Jeff Goldblum, a live-action remake of Inspector Gadget and more.

Disney has also said that the streaming service won’t include “racially insensitive” scenes from classic movies.