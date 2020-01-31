Richard E. Grant-starring ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ UK premiere date announced

Dispatches From Elsewhere, the forthcoming new Jason Segel-created series starring Richard E. Grant, will premiere in the UK in April.

Segel will also star in the new show, which airs first in North America on AMC on March 1, alongside Grant, André 3000 and Sally Field.

Set in Philadelphia, the show “follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is.

Advertisement

“This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble upon a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” the show’s first season synopsis continues.

“As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

Dispatches From Elsewhere will premiere in the UK on AMC, which is available exclusively to BT TV customers, from 9am on Wednesday April 29. The show will launch with a double bill of episodes.

Earlier this month, Segel was among the many figures from the entertainment industry to pay tribute to the late Rush drummer Neil Peart. Peart’s band featured in the Segel-starring film I Love You, Man back in 2009.