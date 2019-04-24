“Do I look like an ice zombie?”:’ Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hempstead Wright on whether Bran Stark is the Night King

"This theory has been knocking around for a while."

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright has responded to speculation that he could be the feared Night King.

The actor plays Bran Stark in the fantasy epic – but fans speculated that he could be The Night King too after his transformation into the Three Eyed Raven gave him the ability to travel through time.

“Bran believes he is eventually (with more knowledge) going to be able to rewrite history and that’s why he decides to go back and stop the Night King several times, but fails every time, ending up fulfilling the timeline-circle and taking the identity of the Night King himself,” a fan theory from 2017 stated.

While Hempstead Wright previously dismissed the notion in 2017, he’s discussed it once more as the show’s final season begins to intensify. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he’s remaining just as sceptical as before.

“This theory has been knocking around for a while, but I don’t know how it’s got so much traction and people are convinced that it’s legit,” he told Conan.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I’ve watched people put pictures of my face and his face side by side and go ‘yep, they look identical’.

“Really? Do I really look like an ancient ice zombie? Thanks!”

So there we have it, Bran isn’t the Night King. Right?

In other Thrones news, Emilia Clarke recently responded after facing criticism towards Daenyrys’ reaction upon realising her true relationship with Jon Snow.