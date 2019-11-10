‘Doctor Who’ teases something new coming on the horizon

"Make Space"

Doctor Who has teased that something new will be arriving in a little under two weeks, with some fans speculating it might have something to do with a landmark date in the show’s calendar.

Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord hasn’t been on screens since New Year’s Day this year, but it appears as if something new is on the way as the show has shared a short clip that informs fans to “make space” for November 23.

The clip shows the Tardis travelling through space before the words “watch this space” appear, followed by a message that reads, “coming soon.”

Fans are speculating that the big reveal might have something to do with the anniversary of the first ever episode of the show, which aired 56 years ago on November 23, 1963.

While it’s not clear as to what exactly the clip is teasing, the title of the YouTube version is titled: “Doctor Who: Series 12.”

Watch the Doctor Who teaser clip below:

Meanwhile, it seems that Doctor Who might have a few fans on the Marvel team, after eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle connection to the iconic TV show in Avengers: Endgame.

When Avengers: Infinity War hit cinemas last year, fans were quick to note the significance of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man muttering “I don’t wanna go” as he felt the wrath of Thanos’ snap. It just so happens to be the same line that David Tennant utters before he regenerates into the Eleventh doctor.