‘Doctor Who’ trailer showcases action-packed new series – and it’s not far away

"The name's Doctor. The Doctor."

A trailer for the twelfth new series of Doctor Who has been released by the BBC, along with a confirmation of when fans can expect to see the show return.

Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord hasn’t been on screens since New Year’s Day this year, but a short teaser clip previously advised fans to “make space” for November 23.

The first full trailer includes appearances from Stephen Fry, returning companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, and a potential battle with the Doctor’s old nemesis the Cybermen. “Something’s coming for me,” Whittaker says in the clip. “I can feel it.”

The tweet is captioned “Coming early 2020.” Watch the full video below.

Earlier this year Doctor Who fans mourned the loss of Terrance Dicks, one of the original writers on the show, who died aged 84 on September 2.

His death was confirmed by the official Doctor Who Twitter account in a tweet that read:

“BREAKING NEWS… just received comms that legendary #DoctorWho writer, Terrance Dicks has died. Genuinely gutted. An incredibly talented man who we had the pleasure of interviewing over the years. He also regularly took part in Q&As on the DWO Forums. He will be sorely missed!”

Known to fans as ‘Uncle Terrance’, he began working on the BBC show in 1968. As a script writer he edited the Patrick Troughton and Jon Pertwee eras of the hit series, and later wrote many spin-off novels from the show.