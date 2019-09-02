Tributes have been pouring in for the writer from the likes of Robert Webb, Edgar Wright, Colin Baker, and many more

Terrance Dicks, one of the original Doctor Who writers, has died aged 84.

His death was confirmed by the official Doctor Who Twitter account in a tweet that read:

“BREAKING NEWS… just received comms that legendary #DoctorWho writer, Terrance Dicks has died. Genuinely gutted. An incredibly talented man who we had the pleasure of interviewing over the years. He also regularly took part in Q&As on the DWO Forums. He will be sorely missed!”

See the tweet below:

Known to fans as ‘Uncle Terrance’, he began working on the BBC show in 1968. As a script writer he edited the Patrick Troughton and Jon Pertwee eras of the hit series. Additionally, he wrote many Doctor Who episodes and spin-off novels.

Dicks also wrote a number of children’s books, including The Pyramid Incident, The Transylvanian Incident and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Tributes for Dicks have been pouring in over social media.

Baby Driver writer Edgar Wright said: “Terrance Dicks. Who would the Doctor be without him? RIP.”

“Lots of writers and devoted readers saying this today and I feel the same as Bob. It would be only a mild exaggeration to say that Terrance Dicks taught me to read,” said Peep Show actor Robert Webb, replying to a tweet by Bob Fischer.

Colin Baker, who played the sixth incarnation of the Doctor, wrote: “No. Not Terrance Dicks! I have so many memories of laughing with him and expected many more. We’ve lost one of the towering talents of Dr Who today.”

Eddie Robson, who has written many Doctor Who spin-offs, wrote: “Oh, gutted to hear Terrance Dicks has died. An absolute titan of TV writing and children’s fiction. He possibly did more to shape Doctor Who than anyone else, which is amazing considering it had already been running for nearly five years by the time he came aboard.”

See more tributes below: