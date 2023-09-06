Does Luffy find the One Piece?

Netflix’s One Piece brings the anime phenomena into the live-action realm.

Developed by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda (Helix, Pan Am), the series is based on the ongoing manga by Eiichiro Oda which was adapted into an anime from 1999.

The Netflix series stars Iñaki Godoy as the lead character Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off from his village with an assembled crew on a journey to find the titular treasure to become king of the pirates. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Has Luffy actually found the One Piece?

As you’d expect after one season, Luffy is far from finding the coveted treasure in the Netflix adaptation. While the streaming service has yet to announce whether another season is in development, considering its success, it’s likely Luffy’s adventures will continue.

It might take many seasons before Luffy actually achieves his goal on Netflix, mind. In the ongoing manga which spans 106 volumes since it debuted in 1997, Luffy still hasn’t found the One Piece.

He has, however, made significant progress. The island where the One Piece is located is tracked using a series of stones called poneglyphs which, together, point to the treasure’s hiding spot. Luffy has found several of these poneglyphs in the manga so far, so he’s at least approaching (supposedly) the final stretch of his journey.

Is the One Piece manga coming to an end?

In June 2022, Eiichiro Oda confirmed the One Piece manga would return with one “final saga”, starting with chapter 1058 (collated in volume 105) which debuted in Japan earlier this year.

These sagas however typically span hundreds of chapters and multiple arcs, so it’ll likely be a few years before One Piece officially comes to an end.

BREAKING NEWS: With Wano concluding, One Piece will be going on a 1 month hiatus from June 27th to July 25th so that Oda can prepare for the final saga pic.twitter.com/3W9q2kXBkH — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 7, 2022

In a four-star review of the Netflix adaptation, NME wrote: “One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”