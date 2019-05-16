Does this theory provide a clue about how Daenerys could die in ‘Game of Thrones’?

Is the mother of Dragons about to meet her end?

Game Of Thrones fans are convinced that Daenerys Targaryen could be poisoned to death in the show’s finale – and Varys could be responsible from beyond the grave.

The penultimate episode was defined by the moment that Dany fully transformed into the Mad Queen and torched King’s Landing out of spite.

But after seven seasons as one of Westeros’ most cunning characters, the episode also saw Varys being executed after his death under the personal orders of Dany.

Despite his passing, a Reddit theory claims that Varys may have been plotting before his death.

Before being burnt by death by a dragon, Varys is seen speaking with one of his little birds – a girl named Martha who has been entrusted with bringing the Queen her meals.

Check the below dialogue between the two and you’ll see the overwhelming suspicion in their conversation. Is Dany’s time up?

Martha:“She won’t eat.”

Varys: “We’ll try again at supper.”

Martha: “I think they’re watching me.”

Varys: “Who?”

Martha: “Her soldiers.”

Varys: “Of course, they are. That’s their job. What have I told you, Martha?”

Martha: “The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.”