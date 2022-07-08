Doja Cat criticises ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp for sharing private messages on TikTok

Doja Cat has criticised actor Noah Schnapp for sharing her private messages on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Schnapp, 17, shared an exchange between him and the singer, 26, where she asked him to tell his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn to “hmu [hit me up]”.

In the exchange, which Schnapp has since removed from TikTok, Doja wrote: “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

After Schnapp encouraged her to “slide into his DMs”, Doja replied: “I don’t know his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

joseph quinn fine as shit — im made of diarrhea (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

During an Instagram Live on Thursday (July 7), Doja said she “didn’t feel comfortable” with Schnapp sharing the information in public – describing the move as “socially unaware and whack”.

“First, let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again.

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.”

She added: “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Schnapp has not yet responded to Doja’s comments.

Quinn has ballooned in popularity following his role in Stranger Things season four. A scene from the finale, where his character Eddie Munson plays Metallica track ‘Master of Puppets’, was recently praised by the band themselves.

In May this year, Doja announced she had to cancel all her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and her tour with The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery.