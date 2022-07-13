Doja Cat loses over 200k Instagram followers after hitting out at ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp

Doja Cat has lost over 200k Instagram followers after hitting out at Noah Schnapp.

The 26-year-old singer recently called out the Stranger Things star for sharing their private messages, in which she asked the young actor to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

In an Instagram Live video, Doja said she “didn’t feel comfortable” with Schnapp sharing their exchange on social media, describing the move as “socially unaware and whack”.

The singer also accused Schnapp of acting like a “snake”.

Honestly I can see where Doja Cat is coming from pic.twitter.com/cNJMqKQea5 — Jahonna K ❣️|| MIKE WHEELER ANTI❤️ (@multiniqhtmare) July 8, 2022

“First, let’s try to be chill about it,” she began the video. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again.

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.”

She added: “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Social media analytics company Social Blade has since measured a hefty drop in Doja Cat’s Instagram account, falling from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week. Meanwhile, Schnapp’s following has increased from 24.25 million to 25.17 million in the same period of time.

Schnapp has not yet responded to Doja’s comments, although he did delete the original TikTok video that showcased their private messages.

In other Doja Cat news, the singer was recently forced to cancel her 2022 tour dates after undergoing tonsil surgery.