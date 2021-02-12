Dolly Parton to guest star in final season of ‘Grace and Frankie’

Dolly Parton is set to make a guest appearance in the final season of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

The show, which debuted in 2015, reunites Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who previously starred together alongside Parton in classic 1980 comedy film 9 To 5.

In the show, the veteran actresses play longtime rivals who form an unlikely bond when their respective husbands, played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, reveal that they are gay and planning to marry one another.

Grace and Frankie was co-created and executive produced by Marta Kauffman (Friends) and Howard J. Morris (Home Improvement. It also stars Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, Baron Vaughn and June Diane Raphael.

The show’s seventh season, which resumed filming in January following COVID-related delays, will be its last, and is set to see Fonda and Tomlin reunite with Parton, according to the legendary country singer.

“‘I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years,” Parton said in a new interview on Lorraine. “We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it’s a crazy wonderful show.

“We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that.”

Elsewhere, Dolly Parton recently re-worked her smash hit ‘9 To 5’ to pay tribute to side hustles. The new version, dubbed ‘5 To 9’, aired in a commercial for Squarespace to mark Super Bowl weekend earlier this month.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing,” Parton said of the reworking. “I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses. ‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

In the ad – which was directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle – the country star sings: “Working five to nine, you’ve got passion and a vision/ Cos it’s hustlin’ time, a whole new way to make a livin’.”

In another recent interview, Parton revealed that she had turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice. Donald Trump’s administration offered her the honour twice, but she couldn’t accept it either time.