Dolly Parton was uncredited producer on this classic ‘90s teen show

Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed.

The actor, who played the titular character in the long-running show, confirmed the rumours on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar told host Jimmy Fallon. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’

“And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton revealed that Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney are set to appear on her new rock album.

Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Parton also confirmed that ‘Rock Star’ will boast team-ups with John Fogerty, former Journey singer Steve Perry and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on [the album],” Parton told the programme. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill I think.”