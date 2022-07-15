Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell star in serial killer series ‘The Patient’

The first trailer for new drama series The Patient starring Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell has just been released – check it out below.

The show is set to debut on Hulu and will premiere on August 30 for a 10-episode run.

A synopsis for the series reads: “The Patient focuses on the relationship between Alexander Strauss (Carell), a well-regarded psychotherapist, and his new patient Sam Fortner (Gleeson).

“When Sam takes Strauss hostage, he reveals himself to be a serial killer, and asks the doctor to cure him of his murderous tendencies. As Strauss reluctantly begins treatment, the experience unearths demons and traumas of his own, blurring the line between the patient and therapist.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

Earlier this year, Steve Carell responded to lookalike comparisons between him and Alice Cooper.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, the chat show host brought up the doppelgänger comparison that was “going around” on the internet.

After some laughter, Carell said in response: “I see it.”

The actor then recalled how he once served Cooper while working in a restaurant in Chicago.

I was working at a restaurant, and he came in. And he was Alice Cooper,” Carell said. “And he couldn’t have been nicer. Sweetest guy in the world.”

Domhnall Gleeson recently wrote and starred in Frank Of Ireland alongside his brother Brian Gleeson.

On his childhood spent writing as opposed to acting, Domhnall told NME: “I preferred coming up with stories and stuff when I was a kid, as opposed to performing,” says Domhnall.

“I studied film and broadcasting in college, rather than acting. That’s where I saw myself, hopefully… I was always amazed at Brian’s ability to perform other characters. Even as a kid, he was just great at being somebody else.”