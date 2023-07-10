Dominic Fike says he was nearly kicked off ‘Euphoria’: “I was so fucked up during a lot of that show”

Singer-actor Dominic Fike – who played the role of Elliot in season two of HBO‘s Euphoria – has revealed that he was nearly kicked off the show.

While speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Fike shared that he wasn’t in the best headspace while filming for Euphoria‘s second season. Fike, who had been addicted to drugs in real life, explained the struggles he faced when having to portray the role of a drug user.

“I mean I was a drug addict and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult,” Fike told Lowe. “Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, he got me a sober coach, somebody to be there you know all the time. Did not work.”

When asked if he had shown up onto set high, Fike responded: “Oh my god, yeah dude. I was so fucked up during a lot of that show. It was really bad. I almost you know got kicked off the show. They were like, ‘Bro you cannot be doing this.’”

Fike was asked if he was high in some of the scenes they ended up using, to which he said he was. Lowe pointed out the hypocrisy in that decision, saying producers had warned Fike not to be high but still incorporated that footage into the show. “That’s entertainment dude,” the actor said. “They give you a bunch of money, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.’”

Fike has most recently released his sophomore album ‘Sunburn’ on July 7 via Columbia Records. That record scored a three-star review from NME‘s Erica Campbell, who wrote: “‘Sunburn’ still acts as a love letter to the place he was raised in, however, allowing Fike to return home not only to the relentless humid state but to himself.”

Fike also recently announced his first-ever tour of the UK this September. Fike is set to kick off the run on September 19 in Glasgow at the O2 Academy Glasow. From there, the singer will head out to Manchester and Birmingham playing the O2 Victoria Warehouse and the O2 Academy before wrapping up the tour at the Eventim Apollo in London on September 23. Visit here for tickets.

Dominic Fike ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ UK tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – London, Eventim Apollo

For help, advice or more information regarding addiction in the UK, visit the FRANK website. In the US, visit SAMHSA.