Dominic Raab gets Paul O’Grady’s name wrong during PMQs tribute

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab made a gaffe during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (March 29), during a tribute to the late Paul O’Grady.

O’Grady, who also performed under the drag alter-ego Lily Savage, passed away last night (March 28). The actor, presenter and campaigner was being honoured by various politicians in today’s PMQs. However, Raab fluffed O’Grady’s name as he went to pay tribute at the dispatch box.

The Deputy PM called O’Grady “Paul Grayson” as he launched into a tribute – though he was quickly corrected by various voices around the Commons Chamber. Sky News caught the moment on camera.

Mr Raab was responding to comments made by Sir Chris Bryant (Labour), who said it was time for the nation to celebrate “our naughty, hilarious drag queens and comics” like Mr O’Grady. Bryant added that performers such as Lily Savage “inspire us to be a better and more generous nation”.

Taking to the podium, in response to Bryants points the Conservative politician said: “Paul Grayson was an incredible comic.” The Deputy PM was then cut off by correction and heckling.

However, after heckling from those gathered in the House of Commons died down, he smiled, before correcting himself. Raab then went on to pay tribute to O’Grady, whom he said “broke glass ceilings and boundaries”.

O’Grady, who was best to known to the nation for presenting light entertainment shows including Blankety Blank as well as his Radio 2 Sunday afternoon show, caused shock as the news broke.

His husband Andre Portasio said that O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. A cause of death is unknown.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” Portasio said in a statement [via BBC News]. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”