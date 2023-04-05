Donald Glover “in talks” to return as Lando Calrissian in new ‘Star Wars’ series

Donald Glover has confirmed that Lucasfilm are discussing the possibility of a Lando Calrissian series for Disney+.

The potential Star Wars series was first announced back in 2020, but further developments have yet to emerge.

Glover is set to reprise the role of the titular character, having previously portrayed him in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars story.

While the fate of the series is still uncertain, Glover recently confirmed in an interview that Lucasfilm is definitely interested in moving ahead with the project.

Speaking to GQ, he said: “Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. I mean we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Glover couldn’t outright reveal if the show was officially in development, but he did express a desire to reprise the role should the project be handled carefully.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him,” Glover said. “It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

He continued: “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be.”

Lucasfilm and Disney haven’t provided an update on the series, simply titled Lando, since its announcement in December 2020.

“The galaxy’s favourite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for Disney+. Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project,” the company said in a statement at the time.

At Star Wars Celebration in 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Glover was still in line to play Lando, despite claiming she wouldn’t be afraid to recast the role.