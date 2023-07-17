Watch Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the first teaser for the ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ series

A short teaser of Amazon Prime Video‘s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series has been revealed, offering us our first look at Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Maya Erskine in the titular roles.

The clip – which accompanies previews of other upcoming Prime Video shows – was released over the weekend on Prime Day. The footage begins around the 1:10 mark in the video below, first showing Glover and Erskine’s assassin couple in a packed elevator, before Glover asks Erskine with a smirk, “You ever kill anyone?”.

Erskine responds, saying “Do I look like I have?”. Also included in the teaser are shots of Erskine walking away from an explosion, and the couple running in the street, and Erskine loading a gun. The final shot of the teaser sees the couple sitting on a park bench, as Glover sarcastically says: “This marriage is starting off on a great foot.”

Watch the teaser for Mr. & Mrs. Smith below.

Also confirmed during the teaser was the news that Mr. & Mrs. Smith is expected to arrive on the streaming platform sometime in November, though a concrete release date has yet to be announced.

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who departed from the project in September 2021. The Fleabag comedian originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Donald Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure last month that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

Maya Erskine, who starred in Hulu comedy Pen15, has since replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.