Donald Glover on ending ‘Atlanta’ after season four: “All good things end”

Donald Glover has discussed his decision to end Atlanta after season four.

Last month, FX confirmed that Glover’s award-winning comedy-drama series will bow out with its fourth season. Speaking at the SXSW premiere of Atlanta’s third season, set to be released on March 24, Glover addressed the decision.

“All good things end,” Glover told Variety. “It felt like it was time to end. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying.”

The show’s third season takes place almost entirely in Europe, after season two concluded with Earn (Glover), Alfred aka Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) heading to Amsterdam.

Speaking about the third season, Zazie Beetz, who plays Vanessa Keefer, said: “It’s a very honest season. All of the characters are out of their element, which allows things to rise to the surface that you would otherwise be able to, in habits and in comfort, suppress. And here, you can’t, because you have nothing to catch you.

“It’s a lot of truth and reflections of where we’re all at as ourselves and as people – as me, as Zazie.”

Discussing season three, Glover added: “We just wanted to make a Black fairytale. I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”

Both season three and four of Atlanta were filmed back-to-back after production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final season is scheduled to air later this year.

Glover previously claimed in 2020 that The Sopranos is the only thing that “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta. On Twitter, he wrote: “Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made.”