Donald Glover opens up about working with Malia Obama

Donald Glover has opened up about working with Malia Obama on his new Amazon series.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Glover said his Beyoncé-inspired new television series, which has the working title Hive, Glover spoke about hiring Obama last year.

“Her writing style is great,” he told the publication, adding: “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

He continued: “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon.”

Glover’s brother and frequent collaborator Steven Glover is also in the writer’s room and he too praised Obama.

“Donald always says perspective is important,” he said, “and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room.

“And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

He also joked that “we can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.”

Meanwhile, Glover, Atlanta star and creator, revealed that he almost got “big fan” Ryan Gosling to appear on the show’s new third season.

Speaking at the show’s season three premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 24), Glover told People that he had spoken to Gosling, who is a fan of the show, about appearing in the new season.

Revealing that the pair “talked on the phone” about the role and “were going to do it”, before scheduling conflicts got in the way.

“He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out,” Glover said. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”

Atlanta season three premiered on FX in the US on Thursday (March 24). The first two seasons are available to stream in the UK on Disney+, with a release date for the UK yet to be announced.