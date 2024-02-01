Donald Glover provides major update on ‘Community’ movie

Donald Glover has provided a major update on the upcoming Community movie, more than a year after the project was first announced.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Wednesday (January 31), the actor and musician revealed that the script for film adaptation of the hit sitcom is actually “done”.

“I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done,” said Glover.

“I haven’t read it yet,” he added, before clarifying that he is fully committed to the project. “It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in,” said Glover, who famously portrayed Troy Barnes on the show. “I’m all in.”

The Community movie was first announced back in September 2022, nearly a full decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the comedy’s run with a film. Original cast members Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong are set to be reunited with series creator Dan Harmon. McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce the film.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

It was Glover who initially pitched the idea of a Community movie during the cast’s virtual reunion table read in 2020 – his first appearance with the cast since departing the show in season 5.

One original cast member who won’t feature in the upcoming film is Chevy Chase, who departed the series in its fourth season due to conflicts with show creator Harmon. His character was killed off in the fifth season.