Donald Glover shares ‘Atlanta’ season three teaser video

Donald Glover has shared a one-minute teaser clip for the next season of Atlanta, set to arrive next year.

On Twitter, Glover tweeted ‘happy Halloween’ with a link to gilga.com, which is only accessible if the device’s system time is set between 8pm-3am.

The website leads to a teaser video of Atlanta’s third season, which features shots including a trashed room, an alleyway, an emergency exit sign in Hungarian and Paper Boi sitting at a table, overlaid with a chorus chanting, “it’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?”

Atlanta’s second and most recent season aired in 2018. Earlier this year, it was confirmed by FX chairman John Landgraf that the third season would arrive in the first half of 2022.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for season three yet. It has finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually, and it’s in post-production. But it is a lengthy post-production process on that,” Landgraf told The Wrap.

“And part of the reason it’s like this is because they’re actually in production right now on season four in Atlanta. And all of the scripts for season four have been written. I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”

Glover also shared an on-set photo during filming back in April to mark the first day of shooting.