Donald Glover’s new series ‘Swarm’ gets new trailer and release date

Donald Glover’s upcoming new series Swarm has gotten a release date and programme makers have shared a new teaser trailer – check it out below.

The new horror series was co-created by Glover alongside his Atlanta writer Janine Nabers.

The show, which premieres at SXSW on March 10 and then lands on Prime Video on March 17, stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, “a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn,” as per the new trailer’s YouTube caption.

Check it out here:

According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.

“We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” Nabers recently told Vanity Fair, citing TV antiheroes like Mad Men’s Don Draper and The Sopranos’ Tony Soprano. They wanted to create a new version of the archetype “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman”.

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King Of Comedy,” Glover added, in reference to the 2001 drama film by Michael Haneke and Marttin Scorsese’s 1982 black comedy film.

The crew behind Swarm is comprised mostly of people who also worked on Atlanta, which came to an end after four seasons last year. According to Nabers, the show feels like “a sister to Atlanta” and lives in “the same tonal space”.

Swarm also stars Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa, and Damson Idris as her charismatic boyfriend. Bailey is one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé’s label Parkwood Entertainment.

Glover recently addressed whether he had retired his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, stating that he’s “making music right now”.