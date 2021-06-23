Donald Trump asked Justice Department if ‘SNL’ could stop mocking him

Donald Trump was so incensed by Saturday Night Live‘s constant send-ups of his presidency that he reportedly asked the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission if they could do anything to stop it.

That’s according to The Daily Beast, which explains that the controversy began when Trump memorably hit out at the comedy show, in one of his countless Twitter tirades.

After watching an SNL rerun in March 2019, Trump tweeted: “It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?”

It came shortly after one of Alec Baldwin’s memorable segments in which he portrayed the former President in a not-so flattering manner.

Now, the Beast claims that Trump actually called on the DOJ and FCC to “probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.”

It’s no surprise to learn that the action didn’t get very far, with one source commenting: “It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you.”

But in an arguably more sinister move altogether, Trump did try and use the Justice Department to try and overturn the results of the 2020 election, as well as trying to secure the Apple accounts of prominent Democrats.

SNL is yet to comment on the latest claims.

Meanwhile, Trump was recently lambasted by A$AP Rocky, who said the President’s involvement in his 2019 assault case in Sweden actually “made it a little worse”.

The New York rapper was released from jail and handed a suspended sentence in Sweden in August 2019 after he was found guilty of assault following his arrest over a brawl in Stockholm the previous month.

During Rocky’s incarceration in July 2019, Trump tweeted to say that he intended to speak to the Prime Minister of Sweden “to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky”. The Swedish government subsequently clarified that they wouldn’t be interfering with the case as “everyone is equal before the law and the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings”.