The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has responded after Donald Trump supporters depicted the President as the Amazon Prime Video show’s villain Homelander.

In the anti-superhero show, Homelander is seen committing murder, spreading xenophobic hate and making love to a Nazi.

Last week, Trump supporters held the #MillionMAGAMarch in Washington, DC following the President’s defeat to Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Advertisement

As shared by writer Laura Jedeed on Twitter, one Trump supporter dressed up as Homelander while wearing a Trump mask, depicting the President as the show’s villain.

The tweet was then quoted by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who was confused at why they’d decided to compare the President to the show’s clear villain. “Um … are they actually watching the show?” he wrote.

Elsewhere at the #MillionMAGAMarch, K-pop fans started flooding the march’s Twitter hashtag with photos of pancakes in an attempt to distract from the protests.

Actor Shea Depmore started the idea for the hijack, saying: “We are not going to go and counter-protest in person. We’re gonna take over their hashtag instead.”

She then asked fans to “fill the hashtag MillionMAGAMarch here on Twitter, anywhere that has hashtags with pancakey goodness.” She also suggested fans use the #MAPA2020 hashtag (‘Make America Pancakes Again’).

Advertisement

“For all those denial ridden, racist, homophobes out there. Here’s some rainbow pancakes,” one user wrote on Twitter.

The Boys returned to Amazon Prime Video for a second season back in September. Reviewing the new season, NME wrote: “For the most part, season two is as Jack Quaid described it to NME back in January: “big, bombastic and insane.” It’s difficult to tell if it’s “better than season one,” as Quaid also claimed, because this new batch basically offers more of the same.

“You’ve got your steamy sex scenes, plenty of gooey gore, and more effing and jeffing than Malcolm Tucker at a crisis meeting. The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”