Donald Trump’s mugshot has become a viral meme

Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail, and now awaits trial. He later described the case as “a travesty of justice”.

This is the fourth time in five months that Trump has been arrested in a criminal case, but it’s the first time a police booking photo has been taken of the former president.

Trump later posted on X (formerly Twitter) for the first time since January 2021. Sharing his website address and the mugshot, he wrote: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER!”

Since Trump shared his own mugshot, X users have turned the image into a viral meme, with many mocking the former president.

You can find some examples below.

#TrumpMugShot made somethin with all the edits that have been going around lately lmao pic.twitter.com/KC4iqupWeu — Moose (@hahamoose) August 25, 2023

Trump claims that the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in next year’s presidential election.