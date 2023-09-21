Sparks fly between Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong in new ‘Doona!’ teaser

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming K-drama Doona!, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

Doona! will star Bae Suzy as the titular Doona, a former K-pop idol who has since left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Yang Se-jong will play college student Lee Won-jun, who ends up living with and falling in love with Doona.

The new teaser for Doona! opens with the titular character enjoying the morning sun on a rooftop, which leaves Won-jun starstruck. “It was my fault,” he says in voice over. “Overstepping the mark without having the conviction to do so.”

Advertisement

“What goes on in that mind of yours? I’m dying to know,” Won-jun asks Doona, as the clip shows scenes of the pair slowly getting closer and even holding hands. “I’m telling you this just in case, but don’t fall for me either,” Doona says in response. Later the duo are seen kissing under what appears to be a bridge.

Doona! will premiere October 20 exclusively on Netflix. The series is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, who helmed 2019’s Crash Landing On You, which has since become one of the most popular K-dramas.

The upcoming K-drama will be Bae Suzy’s first TV appearance of 2023, following the 2022 Coupang Play series, Anna. Meanwhile, the series will be Yang Se-jong’s first role since 2020, when he made a cameo appearance in the popular medial drama Dr. Romantic.