Doug Crane, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ animator, dies aged 85

Animator Doug Crane, who worked on TV shows such as Spider-Man and movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, has passed away aged 85.

Throughout his long career, Crane animated for studios such as Hanna-Barbera and MTV, beginning his career at Terrytoons.

His death was confirmed by daughter Rose-Ellen on Facebook, who revealed that he passed away on December 17 following a short battle with cancer.

“Doug was a wonderful, kind, considerate person, a warm & comfortable friend and an amazing father & grandfather who will be missed more than can be put into words,” she wrote in the post.

Born in New York, Crane joined Terrytoons in 1956 before enlisting in the army, where he continued to use his drawing skills to create recruitment pamphlets. He later opened the Hanna-Barbera East studio in New York City alongside Red Augustson.

“Crane went on in his career to animate films, television series, commercials, theatrical releases, and half hour specials; draw comic strips, comic books and digests,” his daughter’s post continued.

“He received a Clio Award, the National Television Commercials Award, for his animation of The Wall Street Journal commercial. His storyboard work, character creation & design, background design and finished layouts are a few more talents he possessed but some of his favorite work was when he animated the bobbing, rolling, and twisting ship scene in the Raggedy Ann & Andy movie.”

His later credits include the 1968-70 Spider-Man animated series and Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as Godzilla, Heavy Metal, The Smurfs, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Crane is survived by children Maureen, Erin, Thomas, Colleen, Caitlin, Kevin and Rose-Ellen, and grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife Maureen, whom he met while working at Terrytoons, by two days, and son Douglas Jr in 2018.