‘Dr. Brain”s Lee Sun-kyun nominated for best actor at International Emmy Awards

Actor Lee Sun-kyun has received an International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance in sci-fi K-drama Dr. Brain.

On September 29, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. In it, Lee was named a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor for his performance as Sewon, a brain scientist who begins conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to look for clues related to an accident that affected his family.

Other nominees for the award include Sverrir Gudnason of A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy of Narcos: Mexico and Dougray Scott of Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

Advertisement

Notably, Lee is the second Korean actor to receive a nomination in the category. Jang Hyuk received a nomination for the same category in 2011, for his performance in historical drama The Slave Hunters.

KBS’ historical K-drama The King’s Affection also received a nomination for Best Telenovela. The series will go up against Brazil’s Nos Tempos Do Imperador, Spain’s Two Lives and China’s You Are My Hero.

This year’s International Emmy Awards will take place on November 21 in New York City.

In other news, Netflix has announced that its forthcoming K-drama, Dak Gang Jeong (literal title), is set to star Kim Yoo-jung (Lovers of the Red Sky), Ahn Jae-hong (Be Melodramatic) and Ryu Seung-ryong (Jirisan). Based on a webtoon named after a Korean chicken dish, Dak Gang Jeong is a comedy surrounding a machine that turns people into fried chicken.