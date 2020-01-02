Drake has confirmed hit series Top Boy will return for a new season in 2020.

The rapper brought the TV show back to Netflix in October for its third series six years after it last aired on Channel 4.

GRM Daily shared the news that the show was one of Netflix’s most popular TV releases in 2019 on their Instagram page, captioning the post: “Will we see a new series in 2020?” Drake commented on the post, confirming the good news. “Of course,” he wrote.

The latest season of Top Boy saw Kano return as Sully and Ashley Walters appear as Dushane. Little Simz and Micheal Ward were among the new additions to the cast, playing Shelley and Jamie respectively.

Speaking about Drake’s involvement with the show, Ward told NME: “He came to the first read-through and spoke and that was mad motivating. But what was weird was I saw him at Wireless… and then less than 24 hours later I’m chatting to Dave and Drake’s walking in. This whole process, for me, has been surreal. You couldn’t even write it.”

Meanwhile, Walters previously explained why Drake – who began his career as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation – didn’t appear in the show. “He’s such a good actor but will people let him shed that Drake skin?” he said. “Is it right for the first thing for him to do going back into his acting career be Top Boy? Because people are gonna be waiting to kill him for it.”

Top Boy isn’t the only TV show Drake was involved in last year. The rapper also served as an executive producer on HBO’s hit Euphoria, which was named as one of the best TV shows of 2019 by NME.