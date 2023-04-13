Here’s every song on the ‘Dreamland’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Sky series Dreamland has been released – check it out below.

Based on Sharon Horgan’s 2017 short film Morgana Robinson’s Summer, the comedy series follows four sisters as they’re reunited at their family home in Margate.

The series marks the TV acting debut of Lily Allen, who stars alongside Freema Agyeman, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Gabby Best and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

Who composed the soundtrack for Dreamland?

Giuseppe Alfano and Arthur Sharpe composed the show’s score. You can stream the full soundtrack below.

What other songs are featured in the show?

Dreamland features a bunch of licensed music, including songs by The Killers, London Grammar and Van Morrison. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Episode 1

‘Il est parti comme il etait venu’ – Zouzou

‘Am I The Same Girl’ – Barbara Acklin

‘I’m Every Woman’ – Chaka Khan

‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ – Nouvelle Vague, Eloisia

‘Emmylou’ – First Aid Kit

‘Brown Eyed Girl’ – Van Morrison

Episode 2

‘Mars Is No Fun’ – Camille

‘You Are So Beautiful’ – Joe Cocker

‘Les filles c’est fait pour faire l’amour’ – Charlotte Leslie

‘Pacheco’ – Beirut

‘Le coeur au bout des doigts’ – Jacqueline Taieb

‘Move Your Feet’ – Junior Senior

‘Both’ – Penelope Antena

Episode 3

‘Arc En Ciel’ – Isabelle Aubret

‘Waterfall’ – Disclosure, RAYE

‘What A Man’ – Linda Lyndell

‘Everywhere’ – Fleetwood Mac

‘I Really Like You’ – Carly Rae Jepsen

Episode 4

‘Cherish’ – Nina Simone

‘Absolute’ – Scritti Politti

‘Lifted’ – Lighthouse Family

‘Holding Out For A Hero’ – Bonnie Tyler

‘Hero’ – Enrique Iglesias

‘I Gotta Feeling’ – Black Eyed Peas

‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ – Alesso, Tove Lo

‘We Are Family’ – Sister Sledge

‘Search For The Hero’ – M People

‘Mr. Brightside’ – The Killers

‘Start Of Time’ – Gabrielle Aplin

‘Nothing’s Gonna Happen’ – The Staves

Episode 5

‘Mile Creek’ – Penelope Antena

‘Juice’ – Lizzo

‘Teenage Kicks’ – Nouvelle Vague, Melanie Pain

Episode 6

‘Heart Of Glass’ – Nouvelle Vague, Gerald Toto

‘Strong’ – London Grammar

Dreamland is available to stream on Sky Atlantic and NOW.