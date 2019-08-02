‘Game Of Thrones’ finale script reveals why Drogon set fire to the Iron Throne

The official script answers all those fan conspiracy theories

The newly-released script for the finale of Game of Thrones has revealed why Drogon set fire to The Iron Throne in the series’ climax.

Fans had debated for months as to the dragon’s rationale for burning The Iron Throne, which happened almost immediately after Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen.

Theories included that Drogon realised the Throne was a symbol of the power that had corrupted Daenerys.

But the official script has given away a more mundane rationale for Drogon’s attack.

The script for the finale was recently released on the Emmys’ website, after Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss were nominated for Outstanding Writer In A Drama Series.

In the official script, the camera directions read: “Drogon wants to burn the world, but he will not kill Jon. He breathes fire on the back wall, blasting down what remains of the great red blocks of stone. We look over Jon’s shoulder as the fire sweeps toward the throne – not the target of Drogon’s wrath, just a dumb bystander caught up in the conflagration.”

In short: The Iron Throne just happened to be in the way of Drogon’s anger.

The news comes as more cast members have defended Game Of Thrones’ controversial final eighth season. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei of Narth, insisted Benioff and Weiss were “legends” for keeping viewers hooked. Conleth Hill, who played Varys, said the backlash was an invention of the media.

Over 1.7 million people have signed a Change.org petition demanding the show be remade “by competent writers”.