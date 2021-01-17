Dwayne Johnson shares teaser for biographical comedy ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed the first trailer for his own origin story, Young Rock.

The series is set to air on NBC, and will document his younger years, emergence as a celebrity wrestler, and subsequent career in Hollywood acting. The teaser shows actors Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant portraying Johnson at 10 and 15 years old, respectively.

“Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

The trailer focuses on Johnson – still often referred to by his WWE stage name ‘The Rock’ – during his childhood and formulative days at high school, including a look at Joseph Lee Anderson (Harriet, The Jog) playing his father, Rocky Johnson.

“I was clearly kicking puberty’s ass at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10,” Johnson added. “I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock will premiere on NBC on February 16. Watch the teaser below.

In November, it was announced that Johnson would team up to donate custom Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America.

The actor broke the news on Twitter, sharing a video where he showed off the “one of a kind” Xbox Series X consoles, and explained more about the Gamers Outreach charity organisation.

“Before the world gets it, I have an opportunity to team up with Xbox and deliver some of the very first Xbox Series X consoles to kids all across the country in 20 hospitals,” he said.

“And we’re teaming up with a charitable organisation called Gamers Outreach… [that] provides video games and software to help kids cope with their stays in hospitals as they are getting their treatment and fighting the good fight.”